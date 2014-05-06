Jeff Beck Performs “Why Give It Away” from Japan-Only EP, 'Yosogai' —Video

Jeff Beck has released a new three-track CD — Yosogai — in Japan. Don't bother looking for it on iTunes in the U.S. — it's not there, although some of the songs might wind up on his much-anticipated 2014 album.

Beck, who has been touring for several weeks and is scheduled to tour throughout the summer with ZZ Top, has been performing one of the songs from the new EP, "Why Give It Away," as a treat for fans.

Below, you can check out a (somewhat annoying) fan-filmed video that kicks off with "Cause We've Ended As Lovers" and shifts into the funky "Why Give It Away" at the 3:46 mark.

Yosogai is rounded out by two more songs, "Loaded" and a live version of "Danny Boy," which features Imelda May on vocals. Incidentally, the studio version of "Why Give It Away" features Sophie Delila on vocals. At the April 8 Tokyo performance shown below, bassist Rhonda Smith sings. The rest of Beck's current band includes Jonathan Joseph on drums, Lizzie Ball on violin and Nicolas Meier on guitar.

To see all of Beck's current tour dates, head here. To order Yosogai, head here.