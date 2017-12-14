Jeremy Bass Premieres New Song, "The Greatest Fire"

Brooklyn singer/songwriter Jeremy Bass is currently prepping the release of his newest album, The Greatest Fire. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the album's title track. You can listen to it above.

"I wrote this tune in the turmoil leading into the election season. I wish I could say it was about Trump himself, but it's almost better that it's more about a state of mind that if felt like our entire culture was sinking into," Bass said of the song.

"Lies, deception, sugar-coating truths, hiding behind labels and names and rhetoric. The fact that politicians can still be so brazen to lie directly to their citizens' faces when we know they're lying in the first place, it creates a cyclical pattern where the value of words and the truth itself is distorted and degraded."

"I was sick of it," he continued, "and felt that so much effort, so much trying to uncover whatever the truth was supposed to mean was sapping my strength and the will to live and create which, moreso over any political moment or discovery, is where I feel the marrow of life is. And I felt distracted, like I was avoiding facing my own fears and anxieties by becoming wrapped up in the fears and anxieties of culture at large, which wasn't going to help anyone, least of all me."

"So this was an attempt to get back to that place, to tell all the negative chatter and destructive energy to go to hell, to face my own fears and desires that were burning inside of me."

The Greatest Fire is set for a January 19 release via Jungle Strut Music.

