Jimmy Page Receives Honorary Degree, Delivers Commencement Address at Berklee College of Music — Video

Earlier today, May 10, Jimmy Page delivered the commencement address to more than 4,000 guests at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Page, the former Yardbirds, Led Zeppelin and Firm guitarist, also received an honorary doctor of music degree along with Valerie Simpson, Geri Allen and Thara Memory.

Page, 70, told the audience he was overwhelmed by the performances of his songs at a concert that took place the previous night at Berklee's Agganis Arena. He also called his prepared speech "useless" before addressing the enthusiastic crowd.

“What a spirit there is here," Page told the crowd. "Music has so much power across so many avenues, to be in a position to do the thing you’re best at, which is making music, and bringing joy and pleasure to other people, it can’t be much better than that. I wish to pass that on to all of you. Congratulations with your degrees and lots of success in the future."

The annual commencement concert featured some of the college’s most accomplished students paying tribute to the honorees.

From his seat, Page beamed and nodded his head after renderings and rearrangements of Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" and "The Ocean" and a guitar medley that included solos and riffs from "How Many More Times," "Heartbreaker," "Dazed and Confused," "Whole Lotta Love" and "Stairway to Heaven," among others.

You can check out a photo gallery from the event, plus a video created by the Boston Herald, below.

Photo: Kelly Davidson