Jimmy Page Visits 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Discusses Possibility of Led Zeppelin Reunion — Video

Jimmy Page recently visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his new book and, as you'll see below, to address the "Of course, I have to ask this" topic of a Led Zeppelin reunion.

In the clip, Page says Robert Plant has become "very difficult" lately; he even tells host Ellen DeGeneres that she really should be addressing her reunion question to Plant.

Page also sort of denied the rumors that Plant turned down an offer of $800 million to take part in a Led Zeppelin reunion.

"I don't know anything about it," Page said. "No, I really don't. I've heard all manner of detail on this and I thought, 'Well, I don't know anything about this.' I didn't know anything about it all."

Note: The top video has better audio and dives right into the reunion conversation. The bottom video contains their full conversation, but you'll need to crank it up.