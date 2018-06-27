Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album, 'Redemption'

Blues guitar great Joe Bonamassa has announced a new studio album, Redemption. The new solo album—Bonamassa's 13th—is set to arrive September 21 via his own J&R Adventures record label.

Featuring 12 original songs, Redemption shows Bonamassa exploring themes of re-birth and—as the album's title hints at—redemption. “I’m going through some other stuff in my life I didn’t expect to be going through," he said. "It’s a rising, it’s contrition, it’s acceptance, it’s everything. It’s painful, but knowing that there’s a rising coming." You can hear the album's title track below.

Redemption was recorded at various locations, including Blackbird and Addiction Sounds Studios in Nashville, The Cave Australia in Sydney, Studio At The Palms in Las Vegas and the Criteria Hit Factory in Miami FL. It features drummer Anton Fig (David Letterman Band), bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans, horn players Lee Thornburg and Paulie Cerra, harmony vocalist Gary Pinto, background singers Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae, Juanita Tippins and—notably—two additional guitarists, Kenny Greenberg and Doug Lancio.

“It was interesting, because having two extra guitar players involved, allowed me to play a certain way,” Bonamassa said of the arrangement.

You can preorder Redemption right here, and check out its cover and tracklist below.

For more on Joe Bonamassa, follow along on Facebook.

Redemption Track Listing: