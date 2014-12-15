Joe Bonamassa Plays 1931 National Duolian Guitar Backstage — Video

Last week — wait, was it last week? Yeah, it was last week — Joe Bonamassa posted a Facebook video of himself impressively noodling backstage on a 1978 Charvel black-and-yellow stripe guitar, a guitar long associated with Eddie Van Halen.

This week, Bonamassa posted another backstage Facebook clip; this time, he's playing a 1931 National Duolian guitar.

Bonamassa adds:

"Here you go, kids, some backstage fun in Montgomery, Alabama, with a 1931 National Duolian guitar played in the fine hybrid tradition of our friends in Mississippi and Mr. Ry Cooder."

Enjoy!

P.S.: Bonamassa also has released a Christmas song (complete with a new music video). You can hear/watch/download-for-free "Lonesome Christmas" right here.

Although it's a FREE download, for every individual download, Bonamassa will donate money to the Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) foundation, a non-profit he founded in 2011 to promote the heritage of the blues, fund music scholarships and supplement the loss of music education in public schools.

Post by Joe Bonamassa.