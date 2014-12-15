Joe Bonamassa Premieres "Lonesome Christmas" Music Video

Joe Bonamassa has premiered a new Christmas song, a catchy, up-tempo blues rocker called "Lonesome Christmas." He and his band even made a music video to go with it, and you can check it out below.

The song is available as a free download here.

For every individual download of the song through December 25, Bonamassa will donate money to the Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) foundation, a non-profit he founded in 2011 to promote the heritage of the blues, fund music scholarships and supplement the loss of music education in public schools.

Bonamassa’s goal is to raise $25,000; every individual download will help get him closer to that goal.

As always, we appreciate his personalized Gibson Les Paul and his scrumptious Les Paul tone.