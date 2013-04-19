Joe Satriani Premieres Music Video for “A Door Into Summer”

Joe Satriani has released a new music video for “A Door Into Summer,” a track off his upcoming album, Unstoppable Momentum, which will be released May 7 through Epic Records.

"The song celebrates the coming of summer and the promise of adventure, fun and coming of age," Satriani said. "It's a song about my high school memories lasting a lifetime and still giving me that good feeling when summer rolls around.

"I originally thought it would be perfect for Sammy [Hagar] to sing and brought an unfinished version to the Chickenfoot lll sessions. We never got around to working on it, so, I happily put it back in my pocket for another day, my little diamond in the rough.

"Recording a song close to your heart always teaches you things about yourself and gives you new musical opportunities to embrace. This song drove me to be more melodic and to play deeper 'in the pocket.' It's got a huge, rock and soul electric guitar presence to it, with that extra up-lifting vibe. The video documents the set up at the idyllic Skywalker Sound and the sessions that followed...”

The album was recorded at Skywalker Sound in the Bay Area and produced by Satriani and Mike Fraser (AC/DC). It features Vinnie Colauita (Sting, Jeff Beck) on drums, Chris Chaney (Janes Addiction) on bass and on keyboards and Mike Keneally (Dethklok).