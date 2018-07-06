Joe Satriani Releases 'Beyond the Supernova' Tour Documentary

(Image credit: Joseph Cutlice)

Joe Satriani's new tour documentary, Beyond the Supernova, can now be streamed via StingRay Quello, the guitarist announced today.

Beyond the Supernova was filmed, edited, directed and produced by the guitarist's son, ZZ, and documents the Asian and European legs of his Shockwave Supernova tour, while also giving fans an up-close-and-personal look at the guitarist as he reflects on the 30-year anniversary of his breakthrough album, Surfing with the Alien.

“Stingray Qello is the place to go for music lovers and fans who thrive on live performances from their favorite artists," Satriani said of the film's release. "I’m always finding new concerts on the site, sounding and looking great, streaming at the stroke of a key! I’m so happy our film Beyond The Supernova has found a home at Stingray Qello."”

You can stream the documentary right here, and watch the trailer for it below.

For more on Joe Satriani, head on over to satriani.com.