John 5 and the Creatures Unveil New Video for “Hell Haw”

John 5 and the Creatures’ have unveiled their latest music video, “Hell Haw I.G.R.” The video is a send-up of the long-running Hee Haw American TV variety show that combined rural-themed humor and fine country music performances from artists like Roy Clark, Buck Owens and the Million Dollar Band, featuring Chet Atkins.

Though many fans know John 5 from his work with metal artists like Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, country music has been a key influence on him from an early age, while he was growing up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. And he has Hee Haw to thank for that.

According to John, “It’s the reason I play guitar. I used to watch it with my family, and I remember seeing a young boy playing banjo, and it changed my life.” John recalls that he was about six or seven when he saw that episode. “Just recently, I looked on YouTube and found the actual clip that changed my life forever. The boy’s name is Jimmy Henley, and he performs with Roy Clark, if you want to check it out.”

“Hell Haw I.G.R” is the sixth video from John 5 so far this year, and his slick picking on the track demonstrates just how deep country music runs in his veins. (And as you’ll undoubtedly figure out, I.G.R is a reference to the George and Ira Gershwin standard “I Got Rhythm.”) The video was directed and edited by Matt Zane of Lord Zane Productions and features John with the Creatures: bassist Ian Ross and drummer Rodger Carter. The video also features appearances by the characters Red Hot Rita, Piggy D, Dr. Ood, Mad Mad Mindy, Grandpa Bob Bob, Sasha Sin and Howdy Hell.

The release of “Hell Haw I.G.R” has been timed to coincide with John’s birthday, on July 31, so remember to send him a birthday greeting on the official John 5 Facebook page. The “Hell Haw I.G.R” single is available for purchase wherever digital music is sold, including iTunes and Amazon.

John 5 and the Creatures completed a successful series of U.S. dates earlier this year, and in October they’ll make their first instrumental tour of Europe. This will also be the first time John 5 has taken his solo career outside of the U.S.

For more information on John 5 and the Creatures, and to purchase music, visit John-5.com. (Note: The video below is viewable in resolutions up to 4k, so adjust the viewing quality to the maximum possible for your connection.)