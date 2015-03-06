John 5 Shreds on 'That Metal Show' — Video

Below, we present a quick clip of John 5 shredding on this weekend's upcoming edition of That Metal Show.

The new episode, which also features Philm drummer (and “the godfather of double bass drumming”) Dave Lombardo, will air 9 p.m. ET/PT Saturday, March 7 (and again at 11 p.m. ET/PT) on VH1 Classic.

Lombardo, the ex-Slayer drum maestro, discusses his influences, how he never warms up before gigs and how he feels better than ever now at 50. The hosts ask him about his departure from Slayer and if he’d ever consider a reunion, to which Dave replies, “Let’s just say if you see me on stage with Slayer again, all of the issues have been resolved.”

John 5 does double duty as an interviewed guest and the guest musician. He discusses his trio, John 5 & The Creatures, recording with Rob Zombie and his long friendship with David Lee Roth (and the album they've recorded together that has yet to be released).

Motörhead checks in from the studio via the “Metal Modem." Lemmy, Phil Campbell and MIkkey Dee update fans on their new album and tease an upcoming U.S. tour.

Motörhead checks in from the studio via the "Metal Modem."