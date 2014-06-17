John 5's Uncut Studio Sessions, "This Is My Rifle" —Video

Today, we're going behind the scenes with John 5 at Doghouse Studio in Los Angeles as he records his upcoming studio album — courtesy of Uncut Studio Sessions!

In the just-posted video below, you can watch John 5 — plus Dylan Wilson on bass and Rodger Carter on drums — run through his new single, "This Is My Rifle," which was released today, June 17.

This clip was produced and directed by Jonny Coffin. Be on the lookout for more from John 5 and Coffin; they're working on a horror miniseries called Tales from the Crossroads, filming tales of guitars and gore!

John 5's new album, Careful with That Axe, will be out August 12.