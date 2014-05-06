John Butler Trio Perform "Livin' in the City" at Guitar Center Hollywood — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video by the John Butler Trio.

In the clip, which was filmed in the vintage room at Guitar Center Hollywood, the trio perform "Livin' in the City."

The song is part of a trio of songs performed as part of a recent Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt podcast.

They also discussed stories about song writing, life and what the future has in store for them. The full interview portion of the audio podcast is available here.

John Butler Trio's new album, Flesh & Blood, is available now at johnbutlertrio.com.