John McLaughlin Premieres "Sanctuary"

Jazz fusion guitar legend John McLaughlin and his band—the 4th Dimension—are set to release their new live album, Live @ Ronnie Scott’s, September 15. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of one of the album's signature cuts, a beautiful version of the Mahavishnu Orchestra classic, "Sanctuary."

"The word Sanctuary is itself a powerful word. Every human being seeks sanctuary at some point in their lives. The word 'sanctuary' breathes peace, calm and place and time to restore well being," said McLaughlin of the song.

"My tune, 'Sanctuary,' shows my particular vision: there is not only time to breathe deeply, but there are internal dynamics as well as a certain longing. For me as a musician, from another point of view, I can say categorically that music has been my 'Sanctuary' for all my life."

Live @ Ronnie Scott’s was recorded by McLaughlin and the 4th Dimension—Ranjit Barot (drums, konokol), Gary Husband (keyboards, drums) and Etienne M’Bappé (bass)— in March 2017, and features Mahavishnu classics like “Vital Transformation” and “Miles Beyond” re-interpreted through the unique lens of the 4th Dimension, along with some of McLaughlin's more recent compositions.

The September release of Live @ Ronnie Scott’s will be followed by the Meeting of the Spirits Tour, a series of November and December shows undertaken in collaboration with one of McLaughlin’s favorite musicians, American guitarist Jimmy Herring.

Separate sets by Jimmy Herring and the Invisible Whip and McLaughlin and the 4th Dimension will be followed by the two joining forces for an expansive closing jam based on classic Mahavishnu Orchestra material. These special concerts will also mark McLaughlin’s final shows in America.

You can listen to "Sanctuary," and check out McLaughlin's full upcoming itinerary below.

For more on John McLaughlin, stop by johnmclaughlin.com.

Meeting of the Spirits Tour