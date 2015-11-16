John Paul Jones Performs Led Zeppelin's “When the Levee Breaks” with Former R.E.M. Members — Video

Late last week, former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones joined former members of R.E.M. on stage in Norway to perform Led Zeppelin's “When the Levee Breaks.”

That performance, which you can check out below, took place as part of a “mini festival” called Ice Station in Vadsø, Norway.

Also performing were Peter Buck and Mike Mills from R.E.M., plus Linda Pitmon, Scott McCaughey and Steve Wynn.

R.E.M. fans might remember that Jones wrote the string arrangements for R.E.M.’s iconic 1992 album, Automatic for the People. Enjoy!