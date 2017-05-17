Jonny Lang Offers New Song, "Make It Move," As a Free Download

Jonny Lang has announced a new studio album, Signs, which will be released in North America September 8 via Concord Records. The album—Lang's sixth major-label release—is his first in four years.
As a gift to fans, Lang has made the album's first single, "Make It Move," available as a free download at this location. You also can check out the tune via the YouTube player below.
“A lot of my earlier influences have been coming to the surface [lately], like Robert Johnson, and Howlin’ Wolf,” Lang says. “I have been appreciating how raw and unrefined that stuff is. I had an itch to emulate some of that, and I think it shows in the songs. Still, I let the writing be what it was and that was sometimes not necessarily the blues.”
Signs, which features elements of funk, rock and blues, is held together by Lang’s distinctive playing and singing—and the lyrics, which focus on themes of battles and self-empowerment.
“Some of the songs are autobiographical, but not usually in a literal way,” Lang says. “The main goal is for folks to be able to relate to what I went through. If I can’t make it work using just my personal experience, I use my imagination to fill in blanks.”
Check out "Make It Move," and all of Lang's scheduled tour dates, below.
For more about Lang and the new album, visit jonnylang.com.
