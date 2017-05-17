Jonny Lang Offers New Song, "Make It Move," As a Free Download

(Image credit: JonnyLang.com)

Jonny Lang has announced a new studio album, Signs, which will be released in North America September 8 via Concord Records. The album—Lang's sixth major-label release—is his first in four years.

As a gift to fans, Lang has made the album's first single, "Make It Move," available as a free download at this location. You also can check out the tune via the YouTube player below.

“A lot of my earlier influences have been coming to the surface [lately], like Robert Johnson, and Howlin’ Wolf,” Lang says. “I have been appreciating how raw and unrefined that stuff is. I had an itch to emulate some of that, and I think it shows in the songs. Still, I let the writing be what it was and that was sometimes not necessarily the blues.”

Signs, which features elements of funk, rock and blues, is held together by Lang’s distinctive playing and singing—and the lyrics, which focus on themes of battles and self-empowerment.

“Some of the songs are autobiographical, but not usually in a literal way,” Lang says. “The main goal is for folks to be able to relate to what I went through. If I can’t make it work using just my personal experience, I use my imagination to fill in blanks.”

Check out "Make It Move," and all of Lang's scheduled tour dates, below.

For more about Lang and the new album, visit jonnylang.com.

NORTH AMERICAN APPEARANCES ANNOUNCED TODAY

ALL DATES OTHER THAN 9/30 – GENERAL ON-SALE FRIDAY, MAY 19

8/11 Los Angeles, CA Teragram

8/13 Arlington, WA Stillaguamish Festival

8/19 North Thornton, NH White Mountain Boogie

8/22 New York, NY Highline Ballroom

8/23 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live

8/25 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

8/26 Trois-Rivieres, QUE Trois-Rivieres en Blues

9/08 Aspen, CO Belly Up

9/09 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

9/10 Arvada, CO Arvada Center

9/14 Dallas, TX House of Blues

9/15 Houston, TX House of Blues

9/16 Austin, TX ACL Live

9/18 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads

9/19 St. Louis, MO Pageant

9/21 Milwaukee, WI Potawatomi Casino

9/22 Milwaukee, WI Polawatomi Casino

9/23 Chicago, IL House of Blues

9/24 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/26 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

9/29 Huntington, NY Paramount

9/30 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall (On-Sale 5/18)

10/01 Fairfield, CT Warehouse (On-Sale 5/31)

10/03 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theater

10/04 Portland, ME Aura

10/06 Cranston, RI Park Theatre

10/07 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino

EUROPEAN APPEARANCES ANNOUNCED TODAY INCLUDE:

10/22 Zwolle, NL Hedon

10/23 Cologne, Germany Gloria

10/25 Berlin, Germany Columbia Club

10/27 Hamburg, Germany Mojo

10/29 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

10.30 Oslo, Norway Rockafeller

10/31 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen

11/04 London, UK SBE (London Folk and Roots Fest)

11/05 Leuven, Belgium Hep Depot (Leuven Blues Festival)

11/07 Cleon, France La Travene (Blues de Travene)

11/09 Marseille, France Espace Julien

11/10 Six-Fours-les-Plages, France Espace Malraux

11/11 Paris, France La Cigale

11/13 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna

11/14 Vienna, Austria Porgy and Bess

11/16 Sumperk, Czech Republic House of Culture (Blues Alive Fest)