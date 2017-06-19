Josh Todd & The Conflict Release Video for "Year of the Tiger"

Josh Todd & The Conflict have unveiled the powerful new music video for the title track off their debut album, Year of the Tiger, out September 15th on Century Media Records.

The clip, directed by the renowned Chris Cuffaro (Pearl Jam, George Michael), is the first of three videos shot as a mini-concert this past May in the band’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Speaking about the first single and title track off the upcoming record, Josh Todd (lead vocals) shares, “The album’s title track, 'Year of the Tiger,' was one of the first songs we wrote for the record and also became one of my favorite songs I have ever written. Like most good songs, it came together very quickly. As soon as Stevie sent me the music, the lyrics and melodies poured out of me. I'm a huge fan of Hannibal and the show Narcos, while also being into the big cats. In Hannibal, they had a character that would feed despicable people to his pigs and I thought that was pretty demented and interesting. Also, I am always fascinated with people that have the balls to choose a life of crime, so this track is about a guy living on the edge with a manhunt going on for his life ending in death by tigers."

Year of the Tiger was co-produced by guitarist Stevie Dacanay (Buckcherry) and Stone Temple Pilots drummer Eric Kretz. The album is also now available for pre-order and anyone pre-ordering Year of the Tiger will also automatically receive an instant-grat track of the title song.

Find out more at joshtodd.com

Watch it here: