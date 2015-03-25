Josh Weaver Discusses Making of Royal Thunder's New Album, 'Crooked Doors' — Video

Today, Royal Thunder, the female-fronted outfit NPR calls "a modern master of hard-rock restraint,” present a new webisode that documents the making of their upcoming album, Crooked Doors, which will be released April 7 via Relapse Records.

Today's video focuses on songwriter/guitarist Josh Weaver. The band also features Mlny Parsonz, Josh Weaver, Evan Diprima and Will Fiore.

They began work on Crooked Doors in early 2014, returning to Aria Recording Studio, where they recorded their debut, CVI.

The band has shared several songs from the new album, including “Time Machine,”“Forget You” and “Glow."

Pre-orders for Crooked Doors are available now, with music available on CD/2LP/digital via Relapse.

Digital pre-orders include instant downloads of “Forget You” and “Time Machine.”

The band recently announced a North American tour, with Wild Throne opening (except June 5 to 14, where Royal Thunder opens for Halestorm). You can check out all the dates below.

For more about Royal Thunder, follow them on Facebook and visit royalthunder.bandcamp.com.

Royal Thunder on Tour:

May 28 New Orleans, LA Siberia

May 29 Houston, TX Fitzgerald’s

May 30 Dallas, TX Club Dada

May 31 Austin, TX Holy Mountain

June 2 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

June 3 San Diego, CA The Hideout

June 5 Anaheim, CA The Grove

June 6 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

June 8 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

June 9 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

June 10 Boise, ID Revolution Center

June 12 Missoula, MT Wilma Theatre

June 13 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

June 14 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

June 16 Billings, MT Pub Station

June 18 Salt Lake City, UT Crucial Fest

June 19 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge

June 20 Kansas City, MO The Record Bar

June 21 Minneapolis, MN The Nether Bar

June 22 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

June 23 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

June 25 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

June 26 Boston, MA Great Scott

June 27 Providence, RI The Parlour

June 28 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Neck Tie

June 30 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

July 1 Richmond, VA The Camel

July 2 Charlotte, NC The Chop Shop

July 3 Atlanta, GA The Earl

Photo: Kevin Griggs