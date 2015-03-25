Josh Weaver Discusses Making of Royal Thunder's New Album, 'Crooked Doors' — Video

Today, Royal Thunder, the female-fronted outfit NPR calls "a modern master of hard-rock restraint,” present a new webisode that documents the making of their upcoming album, Crooked Doors, which will be released April 7 via Relapse Records.
Today's video focuses on songwriter/guitarist Josh Weaver. The band also features Mlny Parsonz, Josh Weaver, Evan Diprima and Will Fiore.
They began work on Crooked Doors in early 2014, returning to Aria Recording Studio, where they recorded their debut, CVI.
The band has shared several songs from the new album, including “Time Machine,”“Forget You” and “Glow."
Pre-orders for Crooked Doors are available now, with music available on CD/2LP/digital via Relapse.
Digital pre-orders include instant downloads of “Forget You” and “Time Machine.”
The band recently announced a North American tour, with Wild Throne opening (except June 5 to 14, where Royal Thunder opens for Halestorm). You can check out all the dates below.
For more about Royal Thunder, follow them on Facebook and visit royalthunder.bandcamp.com.
Royal Thunder on Tour:
- May 28 New Orleans, LA Siberia
- May 29 Houston, TX Fitzgerald’s
- May 30 Dallas, TX Club Dada
- May 31 Austin, TX Holy Mountain
- June 2 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge
- June 3 San Diego, CA The Hideout
- June 5 Anaheim, CA The Grove
- June 6 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
- June 8 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
- June 9 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
- June 10 Boise, ID Revolution Center
- June 12 Missoula, MT Wilma Theatre
- June 13 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
- June 14 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
- June 16 Billings, MT Pub Station
- June 18 Salt Lake City, UT Crucial Fest
- June 19 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge
- June 20 Kansas City, MO The Record Bar
- June 21 Minneapolis, MN The Nether Bar
- June 22 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen
- June 23 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
- June 25 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus
- June 26 Boston, MA Great Scott
- June 27 Providence, RI The Parlour
- June 28 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Neck Tie
- June 30 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
- July 1 Richmond, VA The Camel
- July 2 Charlotte, NC The Chop Shop
- July 3 Atlanta, GA The Earl
Photo: Kevin Griggs