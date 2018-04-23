Judas Priest, Deep Purple Announce North American Tour

(Image credit: Graphic Courtesy of Chip Ruggieri)

Judas Priest and Deep Purple will embark on a joint North American tour this summer. The month-long jaunt through North America will take place from late August through late September.

Tickets for the 25-show jaunt are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 27 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. You can check out the full itinerary below.

Deep Purple's latest album is 2017's inFinite, while Judas Priest's latest album, Firepower, was released last month. You can read our interview with the band about the album—taken from our May 2018 issue—right here.

For more tickets and information, head on over to judaspriest.com or deeppurple.com.

Deep Purple and Judas Priest North American Tour Dates:

8/21 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

8/22 — Chicago, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/24 — Detroit, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/25 — Mt. Pleasant, MI — Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

8/27 — Hamilton, ON — FirstOntario Centre

8/29 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

8/30 — Quebec City, QC — Centre Videotron

9/1 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/2 — Bethel Woods, NY — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

9/5 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/6 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

9/8 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/9 — Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion

9/11 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

9/12 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

9/14 — Atlanta, GA — Verizon Amphitheatre

9/16 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/18 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

9/20 — Welch, MN — Treasure Island Casino

9/21 — Council Bluffs, IA — Harrah's Council Bluffs

9/23 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

9/26 — San Diego, CA — Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/27 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/29 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/30 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre