Judas Priest, "March of the Damned" — Video Preview

Judas Priest have premiered a brief preview video for a new song, "March of the Damned" — and you can check it out below.

The legendary U.K. metal band will release their new album (their 17th), Redeemer of Souls, July 15 via Epic.

Be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook! You can check out a complete song, "Redeemer of Souls," right here.

Redeemer of Souls will be the band's first studio album since 2008's Nostradamus. The album also will be the first to feature guitarist Richie Faulkner.