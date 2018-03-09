Judas Priest Release New "Spectre" Music Video

Judas Priest have premiered the music video for "Spectre," the latest single from their new album, Firepower. You can watch it above.

Firepower—the band's eighteenth studio album—is out today. It was recorded with longtime collaborator Tom Allom and Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Exodus, Testament, Accept). You can pick up a copy for yourself right here.

“Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing,” Halford said in a press release about the album. “And Andy is a bit more of a ‘modern metal producer’ but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom’s. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy’s world is was just a remarkable coalescence.”

The metal legends are also set to head out on a North American tour next week. You can check out their full itinerary below, and be sure to stay tuned for some coverage of Judas Priest in the pages of Guitar World in the coming weeks....

Judas Priest: 2018 North American Tour