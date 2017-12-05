Keith Harkin Premieres Acoustic "Whiskey in the Jar" Cover

"I remember playing a record when I was 12 years old. It was a compilation called The Best of the Irish, and it had loads of amazing Irish artists like Van Morrison, Gary Moore, Rory Gallagher & The Pouges to name but a few," Keith Harkin recalls.

"I remember this ripping lead guitar solo intro on a song and being totally stopped in my tracks."

The former Celtic Thunder guitarist is speaking about "Whiskey in the Jar," the Thin Lizzy song that he said "was like a lightning bolt sending a million volts right through my chest."

In a way, "Whiskey in the Jar"—a song with which Harkin has such a close emotional relationship—is the perfect preview of In the Round, a live album documenting his recent house tour. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Harkin's cover of the song.

"It melted my mind then and still melts my mind today," Harkin says.

"I've been playing and listening to that song for nearly 20 years now. Its a monster track. I love this song!"

You can listen to Harkin's cover below, and preorder In the Round—which is set for release this Friday, December 8 via Blue Elan—here.

For more on Keith Harkin, follow along on Facebook.