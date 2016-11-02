Keith Richards: "He's the Top Bass Player for Me"

Rolling Stones founding bassist Bill Wyman turned 80 on October 24, and to mark the occasion, his former bandmate Keith Richards shared some sentiments about his friend.

Richards offered his remarks in his “Ask Keith” video series, in which the Rolling Stones guitarist answers questions from fans.

“I’m so always amazed by Bill’s tastefulness in his bass playing,” Richards says.

“This is a most discerning, a very sensitive musician. He might be embarrassed by that, but I gotta say he’s like the top bass player for me.”

Take a look at the video, below.

In related news, the Rolling Stones will release their latest album, Blue & Lonesome, in December. You can preorder the album on Amazon and iTunes.