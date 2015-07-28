Keith Richards Premieres Intimate "Trouble" Music Video

Keith Richards has premiered the intimate music video for his new single, "Trouble." You can watch it below.

It's the first single from his new album, Crosseyed Heart, which is due September 18 via Republic Records.

The video, which features guitarist Waddy Wachtel and drummer Steve Jordan, is directed by Morgan Neville, who directed the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom. It was shot in Germano Studios, the New York City studio where much of Crosseyed Heart was recorded.

“I had a ball making this new record and working with Steve Jordan and Waddy Wachtel again,” Richards said in a statement. “There’s nothing like walking into a studio and having absolutely no idea what you're going to come out with on the other end. If you’re looking for ‘Trouble,’ you've come to the right place.”