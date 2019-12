Check out this exclusive, behind-the-scenes video of the Kenny Wayne Shepherd recording the track "Never Lookin' Back" off his new album, How I Go, which comes out August 2 via Roadrunner Records.

The album, as always, features Shepherd's trusty band, which consists of lead singer Noah Hunt, keyboardist Riley Osbourn, and Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton. To purchase the single "Never Lookin' Back," click here.