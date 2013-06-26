Kiss Premiere Lyric Video for "Right Here Right Now"

Kiss and Vevo have teamed up to premiere the band's new lyric video for “Right Here Right Now.” You can check it out below.

“Right Here Right Now” has been adopted by the Arena Football League (AFL) and will be played in every AFL arena this season.

From a press release sent this morning:

"The lyrics and video for 'Right Here Right Now' encapsulates Kiss’ drive and sheer, unrelenting determination as they triumphantly succeeded in becoming one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all-time. Packed with all the explosions, fire, confetti and excitement you can expect from a true, larger-than-life Kiss concert experience, VEVO’s premiere of Kiss' bombastic new video 'Right Here Right Now' brings this extravaganza right into your home and onto your screen.

"The video also features the legions of devoted fans and KISS Army members from around the world whose dedication continue to make Kiss one of the greatest and most successful rock bands in history."

For more Kiss info, visit the band's Facebook page.