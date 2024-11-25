“I wondered if we took some of the electric guitar energy that’s on the pop version and stripped it back, would I find another level to the song?” Lady Gaga guitarist Tim Stewart shines as the pop icon unveils a Suhr-fueled take on her recent single

News
By
( )
published

In the video for this new version of Disease, Stewart can be spotted wielding a Olympic White Suhr Classic JM

(Left-Right) Tim Stewart and Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Last month, Lady Gaga released Disease – a track that harks back to her dark pop and synth-pop roots, reminiscent of early albums The Fame, Born This Way and Artpop. But in true Gaga fashion, she didn’t stop there; she has now unveiled a guitar-led version of the song.

“After I spent some time on the production for The Antidote Live – which was built around me at the piano – I started thinking about how I may go even deeper,” Gaga tells Vogue.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.