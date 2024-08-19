“It was around midnight when I got there… I was blown away when I heard what he had started making”: Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga team up with Pearl Jam producer Andrew Watt on unexpected new country-inspired single

Bruno Mars has returned with his first single in half a decade under his own name – a duet with Lady Gaga titled Die with a Smile. The retro-inspired track, released on August 16, was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt.

Speaking about how the track came about, Lady Gaga says, “Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating. I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on.

“It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song. Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

“Getting to work with Gaga has been an honor. She’s an icon and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it,” adds Mars.

The music video features Gaga and Mars in a retro variety TV show setup, with matching red-and-blue outfits and an overall aesthetic that harks back to Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner.

Mars' guitar-of-choice, a 1960s Silvertone 1454 in redburst finish, further elevates the country-tinged tone of the single.

The three-pickup hollow body model with a Bigsby was produced by Harmony under the Silvertone brand for Sears. At one point, it held a top-of-the-line position under the Silvertone umbrella.

In addition to the fast-rising Gaga/Mars single, Watt has recently worked on a wide array of high-profile projects, including Iggy Pop's 19th studio album, Every Loser; The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds – their first album of original music in 18 years, and Pearl Jam's Dark Matter.

“If you’re talking about a band like Pearl Jam or the Rolling Stones, who wants to hear those bands polished? No one,” Watt said when talking about his reputation for recording quickly.

“Those are two of the greatest live bands of all time. So, let’s record them live. Let’s have the edge. You’re there to produce. What good am I if just yes ‘em to death, right? I put [who I’m working with] right out of my mind. Otherwise, how could you possibly do anything besides just be a fan in the front row screaming?”