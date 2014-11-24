Le Projet, Featuring Candlebox’s Kevin Martin and Sevendust’s Morgan Rose, Premiere "Head Down" Lyric Video

Kevin Martin of Candlebox and Morgan Rose of Sevendust recently got together to form a new band, Le Projet, with Adam Kury (Candlebox) and Lenny Cerzosie (the Infinite Staircase).

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Head Down," their new lyric video. You can check it out below. As always, be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments below or on Facebook.

In other Le Project news, the band has started a crowd-funding campaign at indiegogo.com to help them launch a tour and new album. For all the details, check out their campaign here. In the meantime, Le Project will be entering Think Loud Studios in York, Pennsylvania, with Mike Ferretti at the helm.

For more about Le Projet, follow them on Facebook.