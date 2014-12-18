Led Zeppelin "Good Times Bad Times" Guitar Solo Video Challenge Entries — Videos

Last month, Guitar World and Supro Amps got together to launch the Led Zeppelin Guitar Solo Video Challenge.

Below, you can check out the all entries we've received! In fact, if you DON'T see your video here, please send it again ASAP because we stopped accepting videos on December 10.

The winner of the contest will get a new Supro 1624T Dual-Tone guitar amp (MSRP $1,459)!

He or she also will receive a Fender Classic Series '60s Telecaster, a copy of Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski's latest book, Light & Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page (signed by Tolinski), and the Guitar World instructional DVD, How to Play the Best of Led Zeppelin!

The videos will be viewed by members of the Guitar World staff. We'll pick a winner by December 25, 2014!

Good luck!

Post by 5 Mile Radius.