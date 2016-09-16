Led Zeppelin Premiere Animated "What Is and What Should Never Be" Video

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Led Zeppelin have released a new expanded version of their archival 1997 album, BBC Sessions. The updated set, now titled The Complete BBC Sessions, features eight previously unreleased tracks, including "I Can't Quit You Baby," "You Shook Me" and a little something called "Sunshine Woman."

Earlier this week, the band's label released a new animated video for the powerful BBC version of "What Is and What Should Never Be." You can check out the clip, which features Led Zep concert footage alongside new animation, below.

Among the album's highlights is a long-lost radio session that has achieved near-mythic status among fans. The session, which was originally broadcast in April 1969, includes "I Can't Quit You Baby," "You Shook Me" and "Sunshine Woman," a swinging blues track that was apparently made up on the spot.

"The BBC Sessions show in graphic detail just how organic the group was," Jimmy Page told Rolling Stone earlier this week. "Led Zeppelin was a band that would change things around substantially each time it played…We were becoming tighter and tighter, to the point of telepathy."