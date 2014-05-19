Led Zeppelin Release Trailer for 'Led Zeppelin III' Reissue — Video

As they've done with the upcoming reissues of their first two albums, Led Zeppelin have released a teaser video for ‘Led Zeppelin III.’

The one-minute video features the unreleased version of "The Immigrant Song" that's featured on the re-issue’s companion disc. As the song plays, you see live footage and some memorabilia, including tape boxes, handwritten lyrics, newspaper reviews and photos.

Led Zeppelin III will be released June 3. A deluxe edition includes a second disc with alternate versions of seven tracks and two previously unreleased songs, "Jennings Farm Blues" and "Key to the Highway/Trouble in Mind." There also is an instrumental of "Out on the Tiles" called "Bathroom Sound." A super deluxe box adds a 70-plus-page book about the album and a print of the original album cover.

As with the first two albums, the remastered Led Zeppelin III will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally, with the super deluxe edition containing all three formats. At a recent listening party, Jimmy Page said he left “no stone unturned” while assembling the three box sets.

