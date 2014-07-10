Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" Performed by Floppy and Hard Disc Drives —Video

Here's a new video for, well, probably someone out there.

It's Led's Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" performed by floppy and hard disk drives.

The video was uploaded July 6 by a YouTube user called Arganalth. In the past, Arganalth has covered Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" and Dick Dale's "Miserlou." We figured what the hell and included the "Miserlou" video below (bottom video). It's unique.

As stated in Arganalth's profile on YouTube: "I made floppy and HDD music. I have six floppy drives and two HDD in a suitcase making music."

Um, enjoy!