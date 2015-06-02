Eric Gales Shreds in Latest Episode of 'Dunlop Sessions'

Just how good a player is Eric Gales? Check out this brand-new episode of Dunlop Sessions, which was posted to Dunlop's YouTube channel June 1. In the clip, Gales, a mighty lefty, throws down killer licks with his band and discusses his diverse range of influences, his first-ever performance and the importance of music as a way to express himself and connect with other people. The band includes Eric Gales on guitar and vocals, LaDonna Gales on additional vocals, Aaron Haggerty on drums and Steve Evans on bass. For more about Gales (who also happens to be a very humble, nice guy), visit ericgalesband.com.