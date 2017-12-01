Trending

Hear "We Are the Ones," Lemmy's Final Solo Recording

In the summer of 2015, Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister put the finishing touches on what would end up being his final solo recording.

"We Are the Ones," a collaboration between him and guitarist Chris Declercq that also features Josh Freese (A Perfect Circle, Guns N' Roses) on drums, is a poignant song that fits perfectly into the legend's discography. You can listen to it, via Rolling Stone, above.

"You opened a door no one else wanted to open for me," Declercq told Rolling Stone in a statement addressing Kilmister. "You allowed me to share precious moments with you as a composer, musician and friend. By helping me, you showed that you were the most generous, humble and honest man. I am honoring your gift every day and you are forever in my heart."

