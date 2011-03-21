Lesson: "Little Lion Man" by Mumford & Sons

Guitar World's Jimmy Brown shows you everything you need to know to play Mumford & Sons' hit song "Little Lion Man", from their debut album Sigh No More.

Lesson Markers

Tuning....:28

Capo Transposition....1:44

Intro Chord Shapes and Fingering....2:20

Banjo Embellishment on Intro....10:00

Verse Progression....10:36

First Chorus.....13:28

First Intro Reprise....16:04

Second Verse....16:40

Second Chorus....17:39

Second Intro Reprise....18:41

Interlude and Final Chorus....19:09

Standard Tuning Bonus Lesson

Intro Chord Shapes....22:29

Verse Progression....23:40

Chorus....25:40

Interlude....26:36

