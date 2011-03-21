Lesson: "Little Lion Man" by Mumford & Sons

Guitar World's Jimmy Brown shows you everything you need to know to play Mumford & Sons' hit song "Little Lion Man", from their debut album Sigh No More.
Lesson Markers
Tuning....:28
Capo Transposition....1:44
Intro Chord Shapes and Fingering....2:20
Banjo Embellishment on Intro....10:00
Verse Progression....10:36
First Chorus.....13:28
First Intro Reprise....16:04
Second Verse....16:40
Second Chorus....17:39
Second Intro Reprise....18:41
Interlude and Final Chorus....19:09
Standard Tuning Bonus Lesson
- Intro Chord Shapes....22:29
- Verse Progression....23:40
- Chorus....25:40
- Interlude....26:36
