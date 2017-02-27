Marty Stuart Premieres "Torpedo" Music Video, Announces US Tour

(Image credit: Alysse Gafkjen)

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you the exclusive premiere of "Torpedo," a new music video by country music legend Marty Stuart and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives.

The song is from Stuart's new album, Way Out West, which will be released March 10 via Superlatone Records.

Stuart also has announced a slew of headlining tour dates, all of which you can check out below the video. The lengthy U.S. tour includes stops in Charleston, Orlando, Birmingham, New York City, Knoxville and St Louis, and tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. EST March 3. Head here for more information.



The "Torpedo" clip is a gear-lover's dream—a photo montage of the band's guitars and more, including Clarence White's 1954 Fender Telecaster, which Stuart has owned for several years. The song itself is a guitar-heavy instrumental track that captures the "way out west" vibe and theme of the album; it's a bit of early Sixties SoCal-inspired surf-style rock that owes more to the Truants, Thom Starr and the Galaxies or Zorba & the Greeks than to George Jones, Hank Locklin and Porter Wagoner.This is no surprise, since Way Out West was co-produced by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, who recorded a well-regarded instrumental surf-rock album of his own—Surf-N-Burn (credited to the Blue Stingrays)—in 1997.

“Working with Marty and the Superlatives was a blast, and it was fast," Campbell says. "My role was easy—just set up the sound and let them play. Great guitars, great grooves, great vocals, they just have it all. This record is one of my favorite things I have ever been involved with.”

The album was conceived as a love letter to the American West.

"If you go and sit by yourself in the middle of the Mojave Desert at sundown and you're still the same person the next morning when the sun comes up, I'd be greatly surprised," Stuart says. "It is that spirit world of the West that enchants me."

To hear two more songs from Way Out West—and to watch an album trailer—head here.

For more about Stuart and to preorder Way Out West, visit martystuart.net.



Marty Stuart 2017 Tour Dates:

February 27 /// Los Angeles /// Grammy Museum &

March 1 /// New York, NY /// Housing Works &

March 10 /// Dublin, Ireland /// C2C Festival @ 3Arena

March 11 /// Glasgow, Scotland /// C2C Festival @ Clyde Auditorium

March 12 /// London, England /// C2C Festival @ O2 Arena

March 17 /// French Lick, IN /// French Lick Resort Event Center

March 18 /// Stoughton, WI /// Stoughton Opera House

March 19 /// Eau Claire, WI /// State Theatre

March 23 /// Newport, KY /// The Southgate House

March 24 /// Nashville, TN /// Ryman +

March 25 /// Nashville, TN /// Ryman +

March 28 /// McMinville , TN/// Bluegrass Underground

April 6 /// Indianapolis, IN /// Hifi

April 7 /// Milwaukee, WI /// The Raver Bar

April 8 /// Louisville, KY /// Headliners

April 9 /// Chicago, IL /// Thalia Hall

April 11 /// Minneapolis, MN /// Fine Line

April 19 /// Cleveland, OH /// Beachland Ballroom

April 20 /// Buffalo, NY /// The Tralf Music Hall

April 22 /// Stafford Springs, CT /// Palace Theatre

April 23 /// Phoenixville, PA /// Colonial Theatre

April 25 /// Cambridge, MA /// The Sinclair

April 26 /// New York, NY /// Bowery Ballroom

April 28 /// Mt Tabor, NJ /// At The Tabernacle

April 29 /// Alexandria, VA /// The Birchmere

April 30 /// Wilkesboro, NC /// Merlefest

May 3 /// Charleston, SC /// Charleston Music Hall

May 4 /// Orlando, FL /// The Social

May 5/// Birmingham, AL /// The Lyric

May 6 /// Knoxville, TN /// The Bijou Theatre

May 11 /// St Louis, MO /// Off Broadway

May 12 /// Kansas City, MO /// Folly Theatre

May 13 /// Denver, CO /// Oriental Theater

May 28 /// Cumberland, MD /// DelFest

June 7 /// Nashville, TN /// Late Night Jam @ Ryman Auditorium

June 17 /// Hunter Mountain, NY /// Mountain Jam

June 23 /// Bremen, GA /// Mill Theatre

+ supporting Steve Miller Band

& acoustic performance (More Dates to be Announced)