Master Jimmy Page's Playing Secrets with a New Guitar World DVD

Jimmy Page Playing Secrets, Vol. 1: Electric Style is a new DVD that'savailable at the Guitar World Online Store.

In this 100-plus minute DVD, long-time Guitar World Senior Music Editor and lifelong guitar-playing Led Zeppelin fan Jimmy Brown teaches you how to play, sound and improvise on the electric guitar like Jimmy Page, one of the most creatively brilliant and prolific innovators in the world of rock music.

Topics covered include gear, tone production, use of effects and rhythm playing techniques, such as thumb fretting and exotic and “jazzy” chord voicing. Topics also covered are:

Page’s signature lead playing techniques and phrasing elements such as string bending, bending behind the nut, finger vibrato, go-to scale patterns and fretboard shapes

Live improvising on classic Led Zeppelin songs

Slide playing in standard, open G and open A tunings,

Using DADGAD tuning to create a Celtic, “mystical” vibe

Bonus! How to Emulate Jimmy's sound and play with a bow

Tabs to play along!

As a bonus chapter, you get an entertaining demonstration of how to bow a Gibson Les Paul guitar like a violin or cello while using distortion, echo and wah effects, as Page does to create his trademark otherworldly, psychedelic howling and moaning sounds on songs like “Dazed and Confused” and “How Many More Times.”

Get the essentials of Jimmy Page and Led Zep today!

Please note: To access the written music for this DVD, insert the disc into your PC or Mac computer and browse the disc for the PDF.