Mastodon Premiere "Steambreather" Music Video

Mastodon have premiered a new music video for "Steambreather," a track off their latest album, Emperor of Sand.

The "Steambreather" video was filmed in London, directed by husband-and-wife team Essy May and Stevie Gee and produced by Hugo Donkin at Blink Art.

Fans of Mastodon appreciate the fact that even the band's deepest, darkest subjects—no matter how personal—always manage to offer a touch of comic relief to reflect both sides of the stories they tell.

