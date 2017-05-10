May 8, 1984: Eric Clapton Lets Loose with Roger Waters on 'The Pros and Cons of Hitchhiking'

(Image credit: L. Busacca/Getty Images)

On this date in 1984, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters released his first solo album, The Pros and Cons of Hitchhiking.

The album abounded with something that Eric Clapton’s early Eighties albums sorely lacked: screaming guitar solos—played by Eric Clapton!

The title track—"5:01 AM (The Pros and Cons of Hitchhiking)"—features a mini masterpiece of a solo, a composition within a composition, much like his work on Cream's “Badge,” another blues-driven pop gem.

For the album’s most generous serving of Clapton, check out “4:41 AM (Sexual Revolution),” which finds the guitarist dishing out a nonstop array of blues riffs in E minor using a compressed, crystal-clear Strat tone. You can check out videos of both songs below.

Clapton’s contributions to Pros and Cons and George Harrison’s Cloud Nine stand out as highlights of his bountiful Eighties session work. Enjoy!