Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro Play "Fatal Illusion"

Several members of Megadeth recently graced the Guitar World studio in New York City.

Below, you can enjoy a video of frontman Dave Mustaine and guitarst Kiko Loureiro playing through "Fatal Illusion," a track from the band's new album, Dystopia.

If you're still in a Megadeth mood, be sure to watch "David Ellefson Plays His Top Five Megadeth Bass Lines," which also was shot during the band's visit.

Mustaine, who was featured on the cover of the April 2016 Guitar World, discusses Dystopia—and the band's recent search for a new guitarist—right here.