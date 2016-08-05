Meshuggah Announce New Album, 'The Violent Sleep of Reason'

Swedish metallers Meshuggah have announced their eighth album, The Violent Sleep of Reason.
The album, which was produced by the band, is set for an October 6 release via Nuclear Blast Records. You can pre-order it here.
You can check out The Violent Sleep of Reason's tracklist, a brief teaser for the album and the band's North American tour dates below.
The Violent Sleep of Reason tracklist:
- 1. Clockworks
- 2. Born in Dissonance
- 3. MonstroCity
- 4. By the Ton
- 5. Violent Sleep of Reason
- 6. Ivory Tower
- 7. Stifled
- 8. Nostrum
- 9. Our Rage Won’t Die
- 10. Into Decay
Meshuggah/High on Fire Tour:
10/10/2016 House Of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, FL*
10/11/2016 Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
10/12/2016 The Pageant - St. Louis, MO
10/13/2016 Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN
10/15/2016 Knottiest Mexico - Toluca, Mexico*
10/16/2016 House Of Blues - Houston, TX
10/17/2016 House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
10/19/2016 The Novo - Los Angeles, CA
10/20/2016 Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV*
10/22/2016 Aftershock Festival - Elverta, CA*
10/24/2016 Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO
10/25/2016 Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS
10/26/2016 Mill City Nights - Minneapolis, MN
10/28/2016 House Of Blues - Chicago, IL
10/29/2016 The Majestic - Detroit, MI
10/30/2016 Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON CANADA
10/31/2016 Metropolis - Montreal, QC CANADA
11/02/2016 House Of Blues - Boston, MA
11/03/2016 Playstation Theater - New York, NY
11/04/2016 The Trocadero Theatre - Philadelphia, PA
11/05/2016 Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
11/06/2016 The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
* MESHUGGAH only