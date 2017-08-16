Metallica to Live Stream Final Show of North American Tour

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Metallica have announced that they will livestream their performance tonight at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, the final North American show of their current "WorldWired” tour.

The stream will be available for viewing both on a webcast website the band created, and on the band's YouTube channel.

"What a summer!! Thank you to some of the craziest, most passionate, intense avid fans on the planet!! This has been another memorable and special summer run for us seeing so many new faces along with lots of old friends as you welcomed us back for our first tour of North America in over eight years," read a statement on Metallica's website.

"As we near the end, we want to share one more evening with all of you by streaming the final night of the WorldWired North American tour live, this Wednesday, August 16th, from Edmonton."

You can view the stream yourself at 8:45PM Mountain Time (10:45PM ET / 9:45PM CT / 7:45PM PT).