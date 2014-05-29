Metallica Perform "The Frayed Ends of Sanity" for First Time Ever —Video

Last night (May 28), Metallica performed "The Frayed Ends of Sanity," a 1988 ...And Justice For All track, for the first time ever. You can check out some fan-filmed footage below.

The show, which was part of the Metallica By Request series of gigs, took place at the Sonisphere Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

"The Frayed Ends of Sanity," reports Consequence of Sound, was — until last night — the only song from the band's nine-album back catalog that they'd never played live in full.

Check it out below and let us know what you think!