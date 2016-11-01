Metallica Premiere New Song, "Atlas, Rise!"

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Last night, Metallica gave fans a Halloween treat. They unveiled a new song, "Atlas, Rise!"

It's the third song to be released from the band's new double album, Hardwired … to Self-Destruct, which drops this month—November 18.

The six-minute track, which you can check out below, comes with a music video that shows the metal legends hard at work in the recording studio. By default, it also shows plenty of gear, including Kirk Hammett's "Peter Green" Les Paul and an abundance of recording equipment.

The band also recently posted a video recap of their September 27 appearance at New York City's Webster Hall. You can watch that clip, which includes a live performance of "For Whom the Bell Tolls," below.