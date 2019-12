In this new video from Road Recovery, Metallica's James Hetfield opens up about his rocky past.

He's done things he isn't proud of, he admits, but music saved his life by giving him an outlet to write and express himself.

“Shame's a big thing for me," Hetfield says. "Playing music has saved my life. Every day it saves my life. When I am able to write, write a riff, write some lyrics, stuff like that, it’s a way I connect with the world.”

For more about Road Recovery, visit roadrecovery.org.