Metallica's Lollapalooza Set from Onstage Fans' POV — Video

A lucky group of Metallica fans were brought on stage during the band's August 1 show at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Some of them filmed the show from the stage—as anyone would do—and posted the pretty-decent footage to Facebook. You can check it out below.

Here's their August 1 setlist, most of which you can witness in the videos. Enjoy!

  • 01. Fuel
  • 02. For Whom The Bell Tolls
  • 03. Wherever I May Roam
  • 04. King Nothing
  • 05. Disposable Heroes
  • 06. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
  • 07. Cyanide
  • 08. The Unforgiven
  • 09. Sad But True
  • 10. One
  • 11. Master of Puppets
  • 12. Creeping Death
  • 13. Fade to Black
  • 14. Seek and Destroy

Encore:

15. Whiskey In The Jar
16. Am I Evil?
17. Nothing Else Matters
18. Enter Sandman