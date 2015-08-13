Metallica's Lollapalooza Set from Onstage Fans' POV — Video

A lucky group of Metallica fans were brought on stage during the band's August 1 show at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Some of them filmed the show from the stage—as anyone would do—and posted the pretty-decent footage to Facebook. You can check it out below.

Here's their August 1 setlist, most of which you can witness in the videos. Enjoy!

01. Fuel

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Wherever I May Roam

04. King Nothing

05. Disposable Heroes

06. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

07. Cyanide

08. The Unforgiven

09. Sad But True

10. One

11. Master of Puppets

12. Creeping Death

13. Fade to Black

14. Seek and Destroy

Encore:

15. Whiskey In The Jar

16. Am I Evil?

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Enter Sandman