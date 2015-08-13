Metallica's Lollapalooza Set from Onstage Fans' POV — Video

A lucky group of Metallica fans were brought on stage during the band's August 1 show at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Some of them filmed the show from the stage—as anyone would do—and posted the pretty-decent footage to Facebook. You can check it out below.
Here's their August 1 setlist, most of which you can witness in the videos. Enjoy!
- 01. Fuel
- 02. For Whom The Bell Tolls
- 03. Wherever I May Roam
- 04. King Nothing
- 05. Disposable Heroes
- 06. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
- 07. Cyanide
- 08. The Unforgiven
- 09. Sad But True
- 10. One
- 11. Master of Puppets
- 12. Creeping Death
- 13. Fade to Black
- 14. Seek and Destroy
Encore:
15. Whiskey In The Jar
16. Am I Evil?
17. Nothing Else Matters
18. Enter Sandman