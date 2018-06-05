Trending

Hear Metallica's "Master of Puppets" with 'St. Anger' Snare Sound

By

Ever want to hear Metallica's "Master of Puppets" with the drum sound of St. Anger? Probably not.

But in case curiosity strikes you, YouTube user data_dreams 2000 has created a mix of "Master of Puppets" with the infamously dull drum sound of St. Anger.

St. Anger is one of the least-loved items in Metallica's discography, and its flat drum sound certainly hasn't helped its standing. Ergo, hearing the much-criticized drums of St. Anger transplanted onto one of Metallica's most famed tracks is a strange experience, to say the least.

Check it out for yourself above.