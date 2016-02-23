Mike Edel Premieres “Thought About July” Music Video

Mike Edel released his latest album, India, Seattle, late last year. Now the Victoria-based singer-songwriter is ready to hit the road again.

Today, Acoustic Nation is giving readers an exclusive look at Edel’s new video for the single, “Thought About July.”

Edel’s third album finds the songwriter delving deep into his personal experiences. During one of the most emotionally charged moments of the record in “Thought About July,” Edel paints an image of an island of separation:

“I thought an island was far enough away, you called me on the weekend, you wanted me to stay.”

The video conveys these images with Edel isolated on an island on one side of the world and his loved one across the country on the other side. Edel began his U.S. tour last week with a stop at the Folk Alliance festival in Kansas City.

He continues on with shows in Ohio, back in his native Canada, before he heads back down for his first trek on the East Coast. See below to check out the premiere of “Thought About July,” then scroll down for a full list of Edel’s scheduled tour dates.

For more about Edel, visit mikeedel.com.

Check out the full list of Edel's upcoming live shows below: