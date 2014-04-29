Neal Schon Premieres “Serenity” Lyric Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new lyric video by Journey guitarist Neal Schon.

The track, “Serenity,” is from Schon's upcoming solo album, SO U, which will be released May 19 via Frontiers Records.

The new jazz- and blues-inspired — but hard-rocking — album finds Schon backed by bassist Marco Mendoza (Black Star Riders, Ted Nugent, Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy) and drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Vai, Hardline), all of whom split vocal and writing duties. Many of the tracks were co-written by Night Ranger/Damn Yankees songwriter, singer and bassist Jack Blades.

The album can be pre-ordered now via iTunes, Amazon and via the Journey online store; fans who buy SO U now via iTunes will receive “Exotica” as an instant-gratification track.

Schon will be hitting the road for a summer tour with Journey and is soon set to record and tour with his mentor, Carlos Santana, and original Santana band members Gregg Rollie and drummer Michael Shrieve.

For more information, visit schonmusic.com.

Photo: Robert Knight